Punjab, Tianjin University of Tech is first educational project of CPEC

Salim Ahmed

Provincial Minister for Schools Education Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has said that Punjab Tianjin University of Technology (PTUT) is the first educational project of the CPEC which will open doors of world-class education to the Pakistani youth. Its inaugural ceremony will be held on 23rd March and Chief Minister will attend this function through the video link.

This was stated by him while addressing a meeting held to review the arrangements of inaugural ceremony of Punjab Tianjin University of Technology on the historic occasion of 23rd March at Civil Secretariat Committee Room, here today. The meeting was also addressed by Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed. Arrangements of inaugural ceremony of Punjab Tianjin University of Technology were given final shape in the meeting.

The Minister said that due to the personal interest of Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, establishment of Punjab Tianjin University of Technology has been made possible in a record timeframe. He said that this university will introduce world-class technical and vocational education in Pakistan. Due to it, capable and skilled work force will be made available to trade and industrial sectors. This will help to minimize unemployment in the country and Pakistani youth will also be able to find jobs in gulf and other countries.