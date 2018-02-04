Punjab takes many initiatives for students’ welfare: Mukhtar

Syed Raza Haider Naqvi

Attock

Provincial Minister for Population Welfare Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Saturday said that Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif has taken many initiatives for the welfare of the talented students and for the purpose billion of rupees are being spent. He said this while addressing a ‘Laptop Distribution Function ‘ held in Govt Postgraduate College Attock. On the occasion DC Attock Rana Akbar Hayat, Deputy Director Higher Education Khalid Bashir, Director Colleges Muhammad Asghar, AC Attock Marziya Saleem, Deputy Director Colleges Attock Professor Usman Siddiqui, Principal Ghulam Mustafa Kayani, CEO Education Raja Amjad Iqbal, Chairman Muncipal Committee Attock Sheikh Nasir Mehmood, SVP PMLN Attock Saleem Shahzad was also present.

Provincial Minister said that this Govt was giving laptops to the talented students to equip them for the modern era so that these students can play their role for the development of the country. He said that so for 310,000 laptops worth Rs7 billion have been given away to the students. He said, beside this Punjab Education Endowment Fund has been established for the welfare of the talented and needy students and so for under this program Rs 2 billion have been distributed among the students in shape of scholarship. He emphasized upon the students to seek knowledge keeping in view the challenges of this era.

DC Attock Rana Akbar Hayat in his address said that the students from Attock district have performed well at district, division and Provincial level, which is praise worthy. He also lauded the role of Chief Minister Monitoring Force working in Attock. Latter laptops among 171 students, which included 13 from Attock, 03 from Hazro, 59 from Hasanabdal, 27 from Fatehjang, 33 from Jand and 36 from Pindigheb were given laptops in recognition of their best performance in board exams. A guard of honour was also presented to the talented students.