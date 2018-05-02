Punjab takes lead in services to masses

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Senator Saud Majeed has said that Punjab under the dynamic leadership of Shehbaz Sharif had taken lead in education, health and infrastructure development programmes.

Five universities were established in Bahawalpur, while three were set up in Rahim Yar Khan during the period of last ten years, he stated while talking to a news channel. A medical college was being established in Bahawalnagar while a university campus was already functioning in the area, he added.

Commenting on Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s progress, he said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa running the affairs of the government under Imran Khan, could not produce results and ensure good governance there.

To a question he said go through any survey, and compare the performance of the Punjab, which was leading in development works.

He said that the PML-N government after coming into power in 2013 elections had overcome the problem of loadshedding, and terrorism issues. Peace in Karachi had been restored with sincere efforts of the present government, he added.

To another question he said that Pakistan Peoples Party and PTI should focus on addressing the issues of their respective areas where they had the mandate of the people and avoid point scoring over the governance.—APP