Punjab summer vacations from May 17

Staff Reporter

The Government of Punjab has announced summer vacations in the province from May 17, the provincial education minister said Thursday.

Educational institutes will reopen on August 10, Punjab Education Minister Rana Mashhood said, while speaking to newsmen here.

Mashhood said that vacations have been announced early in view of the holy month of Ramazan.

A meeting of the central Ruet-e-Hilal committee has also been called on May 16 to discuss the sighting of moon for Ramazan.

The meeting in Karachi will be chaired by committee chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, while on the same day the provincial and zonal committee would also meet.