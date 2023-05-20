Punjab summer vacations for schools 2023

In a setback for excited school-going students, the caretaker government in Punjab has decided to make changes to the summer vacation schedule 2023.

Lahore News shared a report suggesting that the summer holidays for all government and private educational institutions will start a week later than the previously slated schedule.

Earlier, there were reports of two months of holidays, from June 01, 2023 to May 31 but the report suggests the vacations will start on June 06, 2023.

The report said School Education Department has finalised a summary with the revised schedule for summer vacations 2023 which will be presented to top officials including caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi.

CM Naqvi and SED officials will finalize the date and made the announcement later this month.

Sindh announces holidays for summer break

Earlier this week, the Sindh government announced the dates for the summer vacations which will start at start on June 1 and will continue till July 31.

Several regions of Pakistan are under heatwave-like conditions where temperatures go up to 45 degrees, and health experts urge people to avoid direct sun exposure during noon.