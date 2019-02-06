Punjab, State Life sign contract for Sehat Sahulat Programme

Staff Reporter

The Punjab government and State Life Insurance Corporation on Wednesday held a formal contract signing ceremony for implementation of Sehat Sahulat Program in the province Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, Aamer Mehmood Kiani specially attended the ceremony.

Chief Executive Officer of Punjab Health Initiative Management Company, Zaheer Abbas Malik, on behalf of Government of Punjab, signed the contract to implement Sehat Sahulat Program in all districts of Punjab. The Federal Minister, in brief comments, said that this scheme will bring robust improvement in treatment and access to quality healthcare services to poorest and under-privileged sections of population.

He thanked the participants for attending the ceremony and assured that the ministry, under his supervision, will work day and night to ensure the success of this programme.

Through this Social Health Protection initiative poor families will be provided with free of cost health insurance to secure indoor health care services worth Rs 720,000 from hospitals on panel. Through this program, the Government of Punjab will provide “Sehat Insaf Cards” to around six million families of the province who are living below poverty line.

The program will also provide Rs 1,000 transportation cost to its beneficiaries at the time of their discharge from hospital besides a provision of burial support of Rs 10,000 per death (if occurs in hospital).—APP

