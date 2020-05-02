Punjab starts smart testing for Corona: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the number of corona affected patients in Punjab are 6854 out of which 2206 patients have been recovered.

Smart sampling has been launched in the province initially this project has been started from Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Faisalabad.

Under smart sampling corona tests would be conducted to the workers of media houses, officials of law enforcement agencies, offices of administrative officers, health workers, TB and HIV patients, pregnant women in the hospitals and the prisoners of jails. Samples of 2144 people has so far been taken under smart sampling.

Permission of work has been given to more than nine thousand industrial units in Punjab. More industrial units will be allowed to work and recommendations have been devised in this regard. recommendation will be submitted to the federal government to allow work to road sector, building and construction related industry, feeding industry relating to export sector.

Similarly, recommendations have been submitted to the federal government to allow power looms and all such factories have their labour colonies within their premises. Federal government has requested to open iron and steel industry and home appliances industry. Federal government has been suggested to open markets and bazaars of the province in different days by dividing them into zones.

This decision will be made after the consultation with district administration, trader unions, chamber of commerce and industry and other stake holders.

A committee has been constituted under the supervision of provincial minister for industries for reviewing the business related affairs. Industry will be sealed on the violation of SoPs. People from other provinces coming from abroad will be sent to their respective provinces from the airports after informing their provincial governments.

People from Punjab will be sent to their respective district and will allow to go to their homes within 48 hours if their corona test will come negative. A video link meeting of cabinet committee constituted to deal with corona pandemic was held under the chair of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar which reviewed the government initiatives to prevent from corona virus pandemic. The meeting also reviewed the facilities being provided to coronavirus affected persons.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Chief Secretary, IGP, Chief Secretary, SMBR, Additional chief Secretary (Home), and Commissioner Lahore Division, Secretary Finance, Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education, Food, Secretary Industry, Secretary Information and military officials attended the meeting. Secretary Local government, Chief Executive Urban Unit, DGPDMA, Secretaries of P&D, Labour, Agriculture departments and Chairman Punjab Information Technology participated through video link.

CM inquires after the health of NA Speaker: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar telephonically contacted with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and inquired after him.

He also inquired about the well-being of his son and daughter. Usman Buzdar prayed for the speedy recovery of Asad Qaiser and his son and daughter. He extended best wishes for the early recovery of Speaker National Assembly and his family.