Punjab SSC examination results announced

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Punjab education boards on Saturday announced the results for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams of 2020. All nine education boards of Punjab have announced SSC exams online and students can find out their results by visiting the websites of all the boards.

More than 237,000 students participated in the examination and the success rate was 71 percent. The students can also find out their results via SMS or by visiting Lahore board official website.

More than 121500 students have appeared before the examination and 91888 students have passed SSC examinations, according to the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi.

The Rawalpindi board of examination spokesperson Arsalan Ali Chema said the success rate was 76.65 percent and 29429 students have failed to clear examinations, 1007 remain absent, he added.

Students can check their results by visiting Rawalpindi education board website.