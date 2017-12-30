Punjab smog

When you hire incompetent employees in Government organizations, then you lose all the benefits of that organization. Take the example of Environmental Protection Agency of Pakistan (EPA) and the Punjab Environment Protection Agency (PEPA).

While the people of Punjab have been suffering the health, social and economic issues from the yearly winter smog that blankets most of Punjab and disrupts life and business activities, an Ex-Director of EPA was explaining in the media the incorrect reasoning that the winter smog in Pakistan was caused by fast moving dust storms from Iran and Saudi Arabia. I would like to once again highlight to the so-called experts of environmental protection agencies that NASA has shown through satellite imagery that the winter smog originates from the farms in Punjab provinces of Pakistan and India. The farmers burn their dried crops in winter, to help them clear the field for new plantation, as it requires no work and the remaining ash is considered good for their farm soil. The smoke of thousands of farms over the winter period consists of large particles that remain flying low in the atmosphere.

The Kalar Kahar Mountain Range creates a low wall that blocks the movement of large low flying particles that accumulate in the atmosphere because of dry weather along with soil dust, creating heavy winter smog that causes many problems for the cities. To stop or reduce the winter smog, Government of Punjab has to completely and strictly stop the practice of burning dried plants. Instead the farmers should be provided with tools/equipment that can automatically remove all vegetation from farms. Instead of burning, the dried vegetation can be used as mulch or buried under the new farm as it can provide nutrition to the farm.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar

