Punjab, Sindh clinch Netball titles

Islamabad

Punjab and Sindh clinched the titles in the Inter-Provincial Netball Championship played here at the Pakistan sports Complex on Saturday.

Punjab bagged the men’s title while Sindh won the women’s title in the Championship.

Chairman, Pakistan Netball Federation, Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan who was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the championship distributed certificates, trophies and medals to the players of the winning teams.

President, Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassar Arain and Secretary General, Syed Gohar Raza were also present on the occasion.

In the men’s event, Punjab bagged the first position while Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan obtained second and third positions, respectively.

Similarly, in the women’s event, Sindh secured first position while Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took second and third positions respectively.

Seven teams from across the country took part in the championship including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The 20th National Netball Championship would kick off here on Sunday. Director General, Pakistan Sports board, Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman would inaugurate the championship.

Wapda would defend both the men’s and women’s titles in the championship.—APP