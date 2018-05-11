Punjab Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority running model cemeteries

Salim Ahmed

The Punjab Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority is currently running Model Cemeteries in Lahore, Sargodha and Faisalabad and is soon to expand its initiatives to other districts. The PSKA has constructed state-of-the-art Model Cemeteries to facilitate citizens and ensure dignified last rites. The Punjab Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority (PSKA) has been set up under the Local Government & Community Development Department to construct, maintain and operate graveyards in Punjab.

The Punjab Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority Graveyards offers a few integral facilities at all its graveyards. These services include an ambulance service for the transport of the body, a mortuary, female and male Ghusal areas, a Janazgah, burial kits containing kafan, musk, arq-e-gulab etc. All these services are provided free of cost to anyone who is unable to afford them.

The Lahore Shehr-e-Khamoshan Model Cemetery is located at Kacha Road, Kahna Lahore. The cemetery is established on a total area of 89 kanals, able to accommodate 8,000 burials. The Sargodha Shehr-e-Khamoshan Model Cemetery located at Chak No. 40 NB covers an area of 80 kanals and can accommodate burials of 7,000 bodies. Similarly, the Faisalabad Shehr-e-Khamoshan Model Cemetery opened on 5th May 2018 is situated on 92 kanals of land and can accommodate burials of upto 8,000 bodies. The services are available on one phone call at the following numbers:Lahore: 0303-8438951 | Sargodha: 0304-0066609 | Faisalabad: 0300-3331483.

The PSKA is in the process of establishing Shehr-e-Khamoshan Model Cemeteryat Vehari Road near Gulzeb Colony, Multan encompassing 52 kanals which will be operational by June 2018. Furthermore 4 projects have been initiated in Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujrat, Sialkot and Sahiwal.The Punjab Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority will also be initiating a project in Nankana Sahib for provision of an electric crematorium for use by Hindus and Sikhs. The Punjab Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority has also managed to identify state land in all 36 districts of Punjab for replication of the model graveyards project.

These lands have all been transferred in the name of the Punjab Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority and allocated specifically for the purpose of establishing graveyards for the Authority. The transfer of this land will allow the PSKA to establish similar model graveyards across Punjab and provide these essential services to people across Punjab. The process for hiring for authority was at its last stages, when the Election Commission of Pakistan instituted a ban on hiring which has caused the process to get delayed. With the limited staff at its disposal, the PSKA has managed to initiate 4 new projects within the current financial year.

All the functions of the authority that had to be taken up by its various wings i.e Engineering wing, Financial wing, Enforcement wing etc are being executed by the two staff members of the PSKA. The PSKA has been able to complete hiring for its individual projects. However, without a Directorate General, the staff is being administered only by the Director General Mr. Salman Sufi and the Director Admin and Finance.

The PSKA also released the tender for setting up of helpline services in February 2018. However, the firms applying for the tender failed to qualify on financial grounds. Due to the delay, the tender had to be republished. The tender has been re-released in May 2018 and after PPRA formalities are completed, the helpline tender will be awarded at the earliest.

To ensure all citizens are facilitated regardless of socio-economic backgrounds, the Model Cemeteries under PSKA have also been providing services to ensure dignified burials of unclaimed bodies as well. Ensuring the accessibility of burial services for all citizens irrespective of any distinctions symbolizes the Chief Minister’s commitment to facilitate the masses of Punjab.