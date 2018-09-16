Punjab sets up Police Control Rooms in major districts

Islamabad

Punjab government has set up Police Control Rooms in major districts besides a Provincial Control Room in Lahore, to monitor security arrangements during Youm-e-Ashur. Public can be contacted on Emergency phone number 15 regarding any suspicious activity or person, Radio Pakistan reported. Punjab Home Department has appealed the public to fully cooperate with administration for smooth and safe holding of Majalis and processions.

Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, has prepared an emergency plan for Muharram and comprehensive Rescuer’s teams will also squad the processions on 10th of Muharram. An officer told APP here Sunday that seven ambulances, four fire vehicles, eight rescue posts would be reserved while eight officers and 82 rescuers have been performing duties. The back-up staff has also been reserved here and sufficient first aid medicines have also been provided to all teams. The routine emergency duties were also being performed, he said and urged masses to call Rescue-1122 service in time and also cooperate with the staff.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Sindh Chief Secretary (CS), the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nawabshah, Shaheed Benzirabad has formed a ‘Media Management Committee’ headed by the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Nawabshah Nabeel Riaz Sindhu for accurate reporting during Muharram ul Harram. The Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho and the Deputy superintendent Police city Ayub Dars would be the members of the committee.

In a media briefing the AC said that ‘Drone cameras’ were prohibited for coverage of mourning processions and majalis while media shall obtain confirmed news stories from administration in case of happening of any untoward incident in order to place true picture of incident before the general public. DSP City Ayub Dars said that Imambargah Sajjadia and Imambargah Murtazvi are declared sensitive out of 48 Imambargahs existing in the district for which special security arrangements would be made.

He informed that 4000 police personnel, 200 rangers and 60 ladies police would discharge security duties for mourning processions during Muharram throughout the district while a company of Pak army would remain standby.—APP

