Punjab sets high benchmarks of efficiency, transparency

Rs682b savings in 12 mega projects

Ather Ali Khan

Pakistan is an underdeveloped

country with a lot of natural re

sources. It is blessed with four seasons, mountains, rivers and fertile agricultural land. Resources are abundant but there is need for proper and transparent utilization of such resources. Every penny is precious for the development and it could only happen if there is dedication and commitment. Punjab Government under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif sets high benchmarks of integrity, efficiency, transparency and merit in the province and all resources are being spent for the uplift of the province and welfare of the people. Punjab government initiated mega projects for the development and prosperity of the people and new record was set up by saving 682 billion rupees in 12 mega development projects, and this saving is being used in other public welfare schemes.

In only three projects – Chiniot Iron Ore project, Energy and Orange Line Metro Train – Punjab government saved Rs. 587 billion. One has to agree that due to integrity, transparency and efficiency this huge saving was possible. Likewise, 62 billion from Land retrieved from illegal occupants, 11 billion from Lahore Waste Management Company, 6.8 billion from Lahore Ring Road (Southern Loop 1& 2), 4.6 billion from Metro Bus Network (Lahore, Rawalpindi & Multan), 3 billion from Punjab Safe City Project,3.1 billion from Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute (PKLI), 2.8 billion from Self Employment Scheme, 1.0 billion from Procurement of Quality medicine and 1.0 billion from Solarisation of Schools were saved. 682 billion savings mean for Punjab, it’s almost twice the size of annual development budget. Provision of record development budget to South Punjab is also an honor for the PML-N government. Of course, the transparency, quality and speed are the distinctive features of Punjab government that is why “Punjab Speed” is not only famous in Pakistan but also in the whole world.

Punjab government has many projects to its credit including education, health, agriculture and other sectors whose positive impact has raised the living standard of the public. Shahbaz Sharif is optimistic that on the basis of performance, PML-N will come into power again with public support in 2018 elections, and expressed his determination to bring Pakistan in the line of developed countries. According to CM Punjab’s statement during a high level meeting, “Punjab government is fast tracking the execution of public service projects, as timely completion of uplift projects is on its priority list.” During the meeting pace of progress in respect of ongoing development projects in the province was reviewed. He held that public welfare oriented projects initiated by Punjab government are matchless in terms of transparency and standard. In a recent survey, a large majority of Pakistanis said they were satisfied with the performance of the PML-N led provincial government in Punjab.

According to results of the last Gallup Pakistan survey, 49% of the respondents from across the country said they were satisfied with the Punjab government. This figure increased even further with Punjab residents, 61% of which said they were satisfied with their provincial government’s performance. The numbers were backed by results of the Pulse Consultant survey, which showed that 41% respondents from across Pakistan and 49% from Punjab approve of the performance of the Punjab provincial administration. Of course, it is an acknowledgement by the people about the achievements of the Punjab government in the fields of health, public services and education. In 2014, CM Punjab Shahbaz Sharif had inaugurated the ‘eLearn Punjab initiative. The basic idea behind the project was to revolutionize education and keep abreast of the latest developments as properly as we imagine it in this day and age.

It carries the aim of infusing vibrancy into education by making an online portal interesting so that students and educators derive pleasure in exploring, learning, teaching and testing themselves. The eLearn Initiative is spearheaded by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). It envisions training teachers to use engaging video content, simulations and classroom activities.

The objective is to improve learning and teaching outcomes. A number of other Mega Projects are also there including Metro Bus Service Multan, Lahore and Rawalpindi, under completion orange train, Punjab Land Record system, Energy Projects, Ring Roads, Solid Waste management companies, Punjab Education Endowment Fund (PEEF), Provision of modern equipment in Hospitals, establishment of State of the Art Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) and various mega projects in south etc., etc.