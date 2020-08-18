Punjab sets example in dealing with crises: CM Asad Qaisar, Pervaiz Khatak discuss different issues with chief minister

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar and Defense Minister Pervaiz Khatak on Tuesday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interest, political situation and public welfare projects during the meeting.

They o agreed to further improve mutual contacts. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar, Defense Minister Pervaiz Khatak lauded the successful anti-corona policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Asad Qaiser and Pervaiz Khattak also appreciated the timely steps’ taken by the Punjab government to cope with the spread of coronavirus.

They reiterated selfless service for the masses, saying that the PTI manifesto is the public service only. Usman Buzdar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country has been put on the road to progress. Imran Khan is an exemplary leader and his guidance is a beacon of light for the party leaders.

PTI government has done the work of years in a short span of its tenure and rectified the errors and omissions of former governments. Scope of development has been extended despite fixing the same on single place or city. Government is implementing its agenda of equal development for every village, towns and city of Punjab.

He said that era of political jugglery has been passed, PTI government is taking practical measures. Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar said that Punjab is making progress under the dynamic leadership of chief minister Usman Buzdar.

He said that Usman Buzdar’s consultation with MNAs on the development project is a commendable step which yielding positive results. He said process of consultation between Punjab government and MNAs will remain continue in future as well under the leadership of Usman Bzudar and journey of public service will be taken ahead speedily. Pakistan is on the road to sustainable development and growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He further maintained that Punjab has set an example for other provinces in dealing with every crises including corona pandemic.

Minister for Defense Pervaiz Khatak said that we should take benefits from each other’s experiences. Cooperation between Punjab and KPK in different sectors is a commendable step. Foundation of New Pakistan has been laid under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Transparent Pakistan is the voice of every Pakistani, Senator Ayub Khan and MNA Amjad Ali Khan were also present on this occasion.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his message on the National Day for Tree Plantation has said that government is securing the future of new generations by planting new trees. He said that trees are our friends and tree plantation is among the top priorities of PTI government.