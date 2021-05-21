Punjab set to launch ‘Khidmat Apki Dehliz Per’

The Punjab government is all set to launch “Khidmat Apki Dehliz Per” Programme and has completed all preparations in this regard.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar will formally inaugurate the programme soon.

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Malik presided over an important meeting to review preparations for the launch of the program at the Civil Secretariat on Friday.

The Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Local Government, Chairman PITB, DGPR and

officers concerned attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that under the programme, apart from routine official affairs, the departments would also carry out specific tasks and administrative officers would be given targets for each week as per the public

needs.

He mentioned that the targets include special campaigns such as removal of wall-chalking, tree planting, sanitation, drainage, road safety. He said that direct feedback from the public on the given targets would also be taken every week.

The Chief Secretary directed that the participation of local people and welfare organizations in the programme should also be ensured. “People should be sure that the government is resolving their problems at their doorstep,” he added.

The Chief Secretary said that the governance and service delivery would be improved and field activities would be monitored through an app developed by the PITB.

He said that action would be taken against the officers and officials who did not resolve the grievances on the feedback of the people.