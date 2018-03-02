Punjab set up Industrial Estate across Punjab

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Minister Punjab IC&T Sheikh Alla-u-din has said that due to KPK’s Government incompetence and lack of interest, not even a single industrial township has been completed in the province. Under the 2016 Industrial Policy of KPK, it was promised that 18 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and nine small industrial estates will be constructed but like its promise of making several dams, the KPK’s industrial policy also proved to be deception. He said that the KPK Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) failed to bring even a single-dollar foreign investment. For the establishment of new SEZs, a budget of more than Rs30.48 billion was estimated, the KPEZDMC had to establish an SEZ in Hattar for which it had an area of 424 acres.

The Minister said that development work on this zone was supposed to be completed till December 2016. However, the company has sold only 300 acres of land due to the delay. Out of this allotted area, the establishment of factories has only started in 10 to 12 plots in fact no one factory has started its operations so far. He said on the other hand, Government of the Punjab has set up industrial estates throughout the province. Industrial Structure of Punjab is a combination of different Industrial SME Clusters. SME Clusters in Punjab are specialized in production from low tech Cutlery Products to hi-tech Auto Parts, from Raw Vegetable and Fruits to value added Food Stuff and Juices from Handloom Textile Products to Modern Textiles, from Hand Stitched Footballs and Wooden Sports Goods to Mechanized Balls and Composite Material Sports Goods, from Traditional Carved Furniture to Modern Aesthetic Design Furniture and many more.