LAHORE – Through the e-Fertilizer Distribution System, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Punjab Agriculture Department, more than nine million bags of urea fertilizer have been sold while 9,700 dealers have registered themselves.

Meanwhile, 177,000 farmers have benefited from the system. This was told in a meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf.

It was informed that the system has been developed to facilitate the agriculture staff, dealers and farmers regarding the purchase of fertilizers while ensuring timely availability of quality inputs as well as price control in Punjab.

Moreover, the e-Fertilizer Distribution System automatically fetches the information of farmers from e-Gardawri Database System and sends the allocated quota details on the basis of land and crops.

Faisal Yousaf that e-Fertilizer Distribution System is a hassle-free process that ensures equal distribution of fertilizer, saving time and money.