Punjab seeks suspension of cellphone service on Ashura

The Punjab Home Department has recommended suspending cellular phone services in the province on 9th and 10th of Muharram as part of security measure, reported a private TV on Wednesday.

According to details, a meeting was held in Lahore under the chair of Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat to review law and order situation ahead of Muharram-ul-Haram. The meeting was attended by divisional commissioners and regional police officers (RPOs).

The Punjab Home Department has recommended for suspension of mobile service on selective areas, especially along the routes of mourning processions. The meeting also finalized a foolproof security plan regarding Muharram-ul-Haram.

On August 17, an important meeting of the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) was held to discuss precautionary measures ahead of Muharram-ul Haram in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in Islamabad. The forum deliberated upon upcoming Muharram-ul Haram processions and measures to ensure public health and safety.

The meeting was briefed that after a prolonged discussion plan of action has been finalised on the guidelines during Muharram.