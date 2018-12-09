Punjab seeks Shahbaz’s Islamabad residence as sub-jail

Observer Report

Lahore

The Punjab government has written to the centre, seeking Pakistan Muslim League-N president Shahbaz Sharif’s Islamabad residence to be declared as sub-jail.

Sources say that the provincial government reached out to the interior secretary and district authorities, asking Shahaz’s house to be declared as sub-jail for the duration of National Assembly session beginning December 10.

The moves comes after an accountability court in Lahore shifted Shahbaz, who is also leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, to Kot Lakhpat jail on judicial remand.

In a dramatic turn of events, the country’s top accountability watchdog had arrested the former Punjab chief minister over his alleged involvement in a multi-billion rupees Ashiana Housing Project scam.

