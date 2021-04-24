Punjab seeks military help to control Corona

Amraiz Khan Lahore

Pakistan Army will help Punjab government to control the increasing effects of Coronavirus and help implement SOPs in major cities. The army, police and district administration will work together to fulfil the task.

On the other hand, after the decision of the NCOC, the School Education Department, Punjab, issued formal orders to close educational institutions in 17 districts.

Earlier, educational institutions in 13 districts of Punjab, including Lahore, were closed.

Following the NCOC meeting, it has been decided to close schools in four more districts, including Okara, Bhakkar, Jhang and Khanewal.

The decision of complete lockdown in Lahore will be taken in a few days for which a separate meeting will be held with the Punjab government.

Ministry Interior has accepted the request of Punjab government to deploy military in proposed cities of the province.