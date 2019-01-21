Punjab seeks artists health cards applications by Feb 20

The Punjab government has asked the artists, interested in getting medical cover against deadly diseases, to submit applications for issuance of Health Insurance Cards, by February 20. According to a notification of Punjab Information and Culture department, the artists aged 30 years, having at least ten years of experience in relevant field were eligible to apply for getting the health cover. The Punjab resident artists connected to various disciplines of fine arts including films,TV, Radio, Theater, Music, Dance,Story Writing, Portraiture, Calligraphy, Technicians can apply for getting the health insurance cards. The deserving artists would be provided indoor health cover in case of enduring diseases including hepatitis, kidney,cancer, diabetes, accidents and burn injuries, heart problems, gynae, caesarean section, Gastroenteritis,dengue, etc The interested artists have been asked to get applications from relevant Arts Council or download from www.icd.punjab.gov.pk .—APP

