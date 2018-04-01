Punjab Safe Cities Authority praise-worthy

Staff Reporter

Punjab Safe Cities Authority takes pleasure in sharing its Integrated Command, Control and Communication Centre’s (IC3) Performance Review for the month of March 2018.

PPIC3 centre provided Electronic Evidence Data pertaining to more than 130 cases to the Police for help in investigation. The PSCA Public Safety app also set its mark high this month thereby contributing to the recovery of 5 persons, 3 vehicles and 55 motor bikes through its infamous Lost & Found section.

Authority’s Operations Monitoring Centre secured more than 14,000 observations that warranted 6,100 cases including interception of more than 300 suspicious persons by PRU and Dolphin Squad and a thorough probing of 2,544 suspicious vehicles. The OMC employs state of the art CCTV Surveillance Operations through the geo-strategic grid of cameras within the metropolis. The OMC managed to apprehend 412 vehicles without number plates through relevant Police Stations. More than 32 rally’s and protests were monitored and security measures were taken thereof.

For Intelligent Traffic Management Services, 285 plus traffic-blockages were reported to CTP whereas 200 plus accidents were reported to Rescue-1122 for immediate rescue measures. 395 cases were dealt with pertaining to illegal or unauthorized parking. The specifically designed ANPR enabled Traffic cams observed 3,382,000 violations of traffic rules and, to redress the same, police from all divisions of Lahore was engaged accordingly.

The 15 Emergency Helpline received more than 3 lakh calls, out of which, 225,000 calls were determined as hoaxes and on approximately 30,000 calls, with genuine concerns, the Dispatch Control Centre (DCC) generated cases for further action. 1,225 of such cases were pertinent to Rescue-1122 and around 2,000 of such cases sought for traffic management or CTP help.