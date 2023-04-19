Punjab rolls out paperless driving license system; here’s how to apply yours

LAHORE – Punjab has decided to launch a paperless driving licence system and with the latest initiative, citizens can apply for their driving license using their CNIC.

People were reluctant to visit driving license centers due to complex procedures and many of the centres do not offer all facilities under one roof, forcing applicants to approach the agent mafia to pay extra amounts to obtain licenses.

With the latest move, the cumbersome process to get a driving licence turned ‘paperless’ which does not allow the involvement of third parties. Citizens allowed citizens having valid ID cards, domiciles to get driving licence from the provincial capital.

In this regard, Punjab’s top cop directed all in-charges of centers to tweak the rules of driving test. A number of counters were added at the centers and further increased officers to avoid haste.

The ‘file system’ that restricts people from visiting center has been ended, and there will be no need to bring any hard copy documents, except national identity cards, and passports – for international driving licenses.

To make the whole procedure more smooth, and transparent, the video recording of each driving test would be made a part of the police record.

Here’s how to apply