Punjab removes 15 officers including DC Rawalpindi over Murree incident

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday removed 15 officers for showing negligence that cost the life of 22 tourists in Murree after their vehicles got stuck on roads due to snowstorms.

Disciplinary action has also been ordered against the officers, he said, adding that the action is being taken in light of the recommendations by a high-level probe committee in its report.

The chief minister said that the removal of the Rawalpindi commissioner had also been recommended to the federal government, adding that DC Rawalpindi and AC Murree are among the officers who have been removed from their positions.

He said that the negligence by the officers led to the tragic incident.

The five-member probe team presented its report to the chief minister on January 16 after it interviewed scores of government officials and survivors of the Murree incident.

The investigators had held the administration responsible for the incident , adding that alerts issued by the Met office were ignored by the officers.

More to follow…