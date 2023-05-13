Punjab puts Rs2lac bounty on attackers of Lahore Corps Commander House

LAHORE – In another bid to find the rioters who attacked Lahore Corps Commander’s house and other Army installations, Punjab Government announced a Rs200,000 bounty on attackers.

Law enforcers and intelligence officials continued raids at different locations to find the attackers who targeted military installations and ransacked the Jinnah house after the arrest of Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday.

Some of the attackers have been identified and legal action against those has been initiated but a large number of them are still at large and the latest step comes to boost the legal action against the culprits.

After announcing the bounty, the home department of the provincial administration shared pictures of the vandals and asked the masses to help police and other officials to track them down. In this regard, the government assured citizens that their identities will not be made public.

Audio leaks suggest PTI leadership was on board about attack

An alleged explosive leaked audio clip featuring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders emerged on social media, pointing to the former ruling party’s involvement in Tuesday’s attack on Corps Commander House in Lahore.

In other video and audio messages, PTI leaders asked their workers and supporters to gather at Lahore’s Corps Commander House, formerly known as Jinnah House.

In the purported leaked audio clip, PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhry could be heard telling another person — believed to be his son, Ali Chaudhry — that the protesters had ransacked the Corps Commander House and everything in the house including the flowerpots had been destroyed. He added that three people also sustained bullet injuries.

When his son asked that shots were fired as well, Chaudhry replied in the affirmative saying first they fired shots followed by an entire burst and added that three people were hit by bullets.

“Nothing is left of the house, from flowerpot to everything, has been blown away,” the PTI senator added.

“Myth has been broken,” the PTI senator’s son remarked as he boasted about the attack on the top military commander’s residence in the Punjab capital city.

Apart from this, another audio leak purportedly featuring PTI leaders Sheikh Imtiaz and Sagheer Warraich has come to light, in which Warraich asks: “Sheikh Sahib should keep his areas closed or central point?”

The two leaders were also discussing the protest demonstration at Lahore’s Corps Commander House. “We have gathered at the Corps Commander House,” Imtiaz told Warriach. “Then we also get there?” asked Warraich to which Imtiaz responded in affirmative.