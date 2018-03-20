Punjab put up dazzling performance in inter-provincial games

Lahore

Sports Board Punjab contingent stole the show and grabbed 35 medals during the first two days of 4th Inter-Provincial Games in Peshawar.

Punjab’s weightlifting team showed brilliant performance on Monday and clinched all the four gold medals on the second day on Monday.

Sharjeel Butt got gold medal in 56kg category, Abdul Hannan in 62kg, Asjad Jameel in 69kg and Arslan Hanif in 77kg. Punjab wrestling team also showed their prowess and took 4 gold medals.

Tug-of-War team clinched solitary gold while Punjab volleyball team also bagged a silver medal.

Earlier, on the opening day of 4th Inter-Provincial Games, Sports Board Punjab contingent won 24 medals including 19 goldon Sunday.

Punjab’s men’s rowing and women wussy teams stamped their superiority very early in the grand event winning 7 and 5 gold medals respectively. Punjab ju-jitsu athletes also got seven gold medals.—APP