Punjab Public Health Agency formally launched

Shahbaz, Atilla discuss bilateral cooperation

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif formally launched the Punjab Public Health Agency on the occasion of the 2-day Human Development Forum organized by the Planning and Development Department here.

With the milestone decision of establishment of Punjab Public Health Agency, the Punjab government has once again taken precedence in keeping public interest as prime priority.

As an institute of excellence for advancement of public health, the PPHA aims to establish itself as the main source of technical and scientific expertise for the departments of health and serve as “trusted advisor” on matters pertaining to public health. It was stated by Minister Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education (SH&ME) Kh Salman Rafique. He said that with the launch of the Punjab Public Health Agency on Wednesday, CM Shahbaz Sharif had laid the foundation stone of an “Institution of future”.

This is reflective of the government’s responsibility towards promoting and safeguarding the health and well-being of not only the present but also the future generations. He said that the government of Punjab had been diligently working on health reforms in the province.

Establishment of the PPHA certainly takes the government of Punjab one-step closer to the vision set out by Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif for promoting and protecting the health and well-being of the People of Punjab. He said that the department of health engaged an experienced and highly competent team at the Project Management Unit (PMU) for the establishment of PPHA. This team adopted a consultative and cross-sectoral approach to design PPHA, engaging provincial, national and international academicians, program officials, faculty, researchers and subject matter experts from health and crosscutting sectors to contribute their collective wisdom in the final design.

Meanwhile, Turkey Pakistan Business Council Lahore (DEIK) Chairman Atilla D. Yerlikaya here Wednesday called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and disccused with him different matters of mutual interest including enhancement of bilateral cooperation in health and other sectors.

On this occasion, Chief Minister said that history of brotherly relations with Turkey was spanned over hundreds of years and Turkish people were very dear to us like brothers. He said that vast opportunities of economic cooperation exist with Turkey and Turkish investment in Punjab will be warmly welcomed. Shahbaz Sharif said that revolutionary changes were being introduced in health sector with Turkish technical cooperation. Similarly, he added, bright prospects of Turkish investment existed in agriculture, industry, textile and other sectors and no hurdle would ever arise in the way of Turkish investors.

The Chief Minister also warmly welcomed Turkish guest and presented him a commendatory shield.

While, Atilla D. Yerlikaya said that Shahbaz Sharif was very revered to them and they acknowledged his leadership-abilities and vision of public development. The development process under his leadership was praiseworthy, he added. Provincial Ministers Malik Nadeem Kamran, Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Khawaja Imran Nazir