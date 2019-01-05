This is to draw the attention of the IG Punjab Police on misbehaviour or irresponsible activities of Punjab Police. Police have duty to protect people, to protect their life and property, but here police is playing irresponsible role.

Even if you have all papers of the vehicle, they still annoy you. If someone does not belong to Rawalpindi or Punjab they act with them like he is an Indian agent. There are so many cases related to Punjab Police. But, I request the IG Punjab to take action against those policemen, who are involved in irresponsible activities.

SANA ULLAH KHATTAK

Islamabad

Share on: WhatsApp