Punjab police witnesses another reshuffle

Observer Report Lahore

Punjab police on Monday once again witnessed a massive reshuffle after IGP approved the appointments and transfers of 11 SPs.

According to the notification issued to that effect, Aisha Butt was appointed as AIG Training while Rana Latif has been given the portfolio of SSP Legal, Lahore.

Hasnain Haider was posted as SSP Admin Counter-Terrorism Department, Tariq Wilayat was appointed as SSP CTD Punjab, Asif Siddiqui as SSP security Lahore High Court.

The reshuffle further included the appointment of Sohail Fazil as Chief Traffic Officer Gujranwala, Saifullah Murtaza as SSP Police Training College.

Asif Sheikh was posted as AIG legal and CPO Punjab wherein Ghulam Hussain was appointed as SSP Legal Sheikhupura.