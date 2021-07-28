Punjab police to visit Turkey to investigate fraud with Engin Altan

According to media reports, a team of Punjab police officers will go to Turkey to complete their probe into a scam involving Ertugrul’s hero Engin Altan.

According to the facts, the Punjab police investigation team will record the Turkish actor’s testimony and collect the agreement and checks issued by the accused Kashif Zameer.

SP Investigation Ali bin Tariq will lead the team.

The IG Punjab has written to the government in response to Lahore police’s request for a blue passport for team members as well as authorization to investigate.

On the allegation of Engin Altan, a fraud case has been filed against Kashif Zameer at Race Course police station.

In the Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul fraud case, a local court turned TikToker Kashif Zameer over to police on two-day physical detention on June 19.

The TikTok was brought before a court in Lahore by the police, who sought remand for further investigation.

The accused was turned over to the police after the judge granted him a two-day physical remand.

Kashif was detained when Engin, who plays the title character in the historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, accused him of robbing him of Rs90 million.

On the orders of the IG Police, the Turkish Embassy in Pakistan submitted a complaint letter to the Punjab Home Department, following which a case was filed against Zameer.

Earlier, it was reported that the Turkish actor had ended his ambassadorship agreement with TikToker’s business.

According to media reports, Engin Altan has terminated the deal with the business, claiming that the company’s owner has failed to meet any of the terms of the agreement.

He also voiced his dissatisfaction with the owner’s misleading remarks and misinformation to the media.

