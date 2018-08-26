Punjab police to see similar reforms as KP: Buzdar

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government will introduce reforms in Punjab police which are similar to those implemented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police.

“Punjab police will see reforms similar to those introduced in KP police,” the provincial chief minister said during a meeting with tribal elders of Dera Ghazi Khan.

“Police will now serve the public and we will bring about a change in their attitude,” he added.

The provincial chief minister further said, “We will take measures to curtail crime across the province and put to use all resources to protect citizens’ money.”

Buzdar added, “The journey towards Naya Pakistan has begun under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

He assured, “PM Imran’s team will fulfill the promises made to the nation and we will work hard to meet expectations of citizens.”

The Punjab chief minister also vowed that people of South Punjab will get their due rights.

The members of the delegation said that the election of Sardar Usman Buzdar as the Chief Minister was the proof of a real change. They said the new CM was a harbinger of change in the underdeveloped and far-off areas of the province. They congratulated the Chief Minister on holding the office and expressed their best wishes for him.

