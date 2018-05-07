Punjab Police to review security of ‘govt VIPs’ after Ahsan Iqbal attack

LAHORE : Following the attack on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Punjab Police has decided to review security protocols of every VIP of the government.

According to police officials, IG Punjab has issued a notice to all Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) regarding the security concerns of government officials. The notice also calls for a list of government officials who are being given security by the Punjab police so that better measures can be taken in future.

The details of future security protocols will be finalized after the joint report of district intelligence committee and provincial intelligence committee being submitted.

After the decision regarding the future security measures would be announced a meeting will be called with district intelligence committees in which Punjab police along with officials of other law enforcement agencies will be present.

On Sunday evening, the interior minister narrowly escaped an assassination attempt during a corner meeting in his constituency in Narowal.

Initial reports said he suffered a bullet wound in his right shoulder, but later it was reported that the bullet had ripped into his abdomen after grazing his arm.

According to the police, the culprit has been taken into custody from the spot, who confessed to firing gunshot on the minister over Khatm-i-Nabuwat issue.

Inspector General of Police Punjab retired Capt Arif Nawaz said the police have also been probing the involvement of any facilitators in the incident.

Police said Abid Hussain, 22, fired at the minister from a distance of some 15 yards with 30-bore weapon moments after the minister finished his speech and leaving the meeting venue.

Orignally published by INP