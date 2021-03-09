Punjab police to introduce new app to digitally monitor FIR registration process

LAHORE – Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani ordered to introduce a new app for digital monitoring of all stages from application receipt to FIR registration.

The purpose of this initiative is to monitor complaints at the front desk and to put an end to inordinate delays in the hassle-free FIR registration process. The app would be initially launched as a pilot project in Kasur district, the IGP said on Monday while addressing senior police officials meeting in the provincial capital.

In the app, the time of application receipt and registration of case at the front desk could be seen with just one click so that the perpetrators of delay in processing could hold liable, and Departmental and legal proceedings against them could be expedited.

The meeting was attended by senior police officers including additional IG Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IG Safe Cities Rao Sardar, Additional IG Training, Kanwar Shah Rukh, Additional IG Elite Police Force, Farooq Mazhar, Additional IG Investigation, Fayyaz Ahmed Dev, and Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, DPO Kasur Imran Kishwar and other senior officers.

Ghani on the occasion said that the new Citizen-Centric Policing and Monitoring System should be launched as soon as possible as a pilot project from Kasur District and this system equipped with new features would be developed by Additional IG Investigation, DIGIT, and DPO Kasur together.

He further said that after receiving the application for robbery, burglary, and theft, those responsible for delay in registration of cases should be held accountable while Additional IG Investigation should brief about the progress made in software for provision to Regional monitoring units by 1st April.