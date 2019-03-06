Punjab police to have new uniform in upcoming financial year

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Punjab government has decided to change the police’s uniform from upcoming financial year of 2019-20 on Tuesday. The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister at the Capital Police Officer (CPO)’s office in Lahore. Inspector General Punjab Police Javed Saleemi briefed the provincial chief executive about the law, order situation and reforms in the police department.

Buzdar directed the police chief to ensure solution of the masses’ complaints and come up with their expectations. “Police Complaints Authority and Provincial Safety Commission will be established for timely redhersal of the complaints of the people,” he continued. During the meeting, Buzdar also ‘Okayed’ the summary regarding changing of the police’s uniform.

Unveiling the new uniform of the cops in Punjab, he said the new uniform will include a dark blue paint and a light blue shirt, aimed to create soft image of the police. Earlier in the month of January this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to rid the police force of personnel with criminal record.

In order to bring in reforms in the Punjab Police, Khan issued several instructions to Buzdar in this regard. He directed the CM to scrutinize police force and identify those with criminal background. He asked the chief minister expedite the scrutiny process. PM Khan said police system needs to be overhauled in the province on immediate basis. Buzdar said the scrutiny process had already begun in the police department, adding it would take around six months for its completion.

Share on: WhatsApp