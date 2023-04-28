Punjab Police spokesperson Nayab Haider lands behind bars for ‘assaulting an intelligence officer’

LAHORE – Punjab Police spokesperson Syed Nayab Haider has been detained over a case filed against him for allegedly assaulting and abducting an officer of an intelligence agency.

Media reports said Punjab Police Public Relations Officer, his son, and two other people land behind bars on a complaint of the intelligence official at South Cantt in Lahore. In the police complaint, the officer of the intelligence agency nominated Nayab, the PRO of IGP Punjab, his son Zarghan Abbas, and several others in the case.

It all started with a heated argument between Nayab Haider and the officer on slow driving on the flyover of Cavalry Ground.

The vehicle of the officer was hit from behind and Punjab police spokesperson and his accomplices came out from their car and started assaulting him with the hand weapon. Nayab Haider and his aides also attempted to abduct and hurled threats.

Much of the case remained under wraps due to the privacy of the officer involved but local news outlets catch the air of the development while social media was also buzzing with people sharing tweets on the matter.