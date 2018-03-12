Punjab Police to showcase its IT projects at summit

Salim Ahmed

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that the Punjab Police would present its all Information Technology projects and working systems at the National Summit and Expo.

He was chairing a meeting of senior police officers regarding preparation of National Police Expo and Summit, at Central Police Office, here on Sunday.

The participants in the police summit would be briefed about police projects including front desk, complaint management system, welfare-eye, local eye, criminal record management system, police service centres and paper-less working system and others started for the public facility.

The IGP said that modern policing was not possible without utilising the latest information technology in contemporary times, adding that Punjab Police’s IT reforms would be shared with the police force of other provinces at the Police Expo and Summit so that they can benefit from these IT projects.

The meeting was attended by Addl-IG Operations Amir Zulfiqar Khan, RPO Sheikhupura region Zulfiqar Hameed, DIG Welfare & Finance Waseem Sial, DIG IT Shariq Kamal Siddiqi, DIG R&D Ahmad Ishaq Jehangir, DIG Kamran Khan, SSP Safe City Akbar Nasir Khan, AIG Development Ahsan Younis, SSP Headquarters Traffic Punjab Athar Waheed and other senior police officers.

In the meeting, DIG Shehzada Sultan and SSP Administration Lahore Rana Ayaz Saleem briefed the IGP, that the Punjab police would set up its stalls regarding softwares and other projects for community and smart policing, whereas the officers would brief the participants about innovations, reforms, performance of police and timely and efficient use of IT.