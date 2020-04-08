Punjab Police release corona awareness song

Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir said that instead of getting afraid, it is our solemn aim and mission to fight against global pandemic disease and Pakistani nation will be successful in defeating coronavirus by following the precautionary measures given by the health experts. These views were expressed by him while he was speaking at the eve of launching of public awareness song with respect to Corona virus. He said that Punjab Police have presented the awareness message regarding fight against corona in the form of a song so that the citizens may save themselves from the virus by adopting precautionary measures. He further said that in this time of difficulty, Punjab Police are ensuring implementation of directions issued by the government with respect to lockdown.–Staff Reporter