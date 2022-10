The Punjab police have declined to help the Federal Investigation Authority in arresting the former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed.

The police refused to register the case when the FIA personnel

reached Rawalpindi to arrest the former in terior minister.

According to sources, there were around 200 FIA personnel in two buses but they had to return without arrest as police declined to help them.

However, 15 to 20 FIA personnel decided to stay there.