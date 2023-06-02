Punjab police officers face action after dance party video goes viral

MIANWALI – Punjab Police again come under bad light as several cops face action after a dance party clip went viral and raised several eyebrows.

Media reports suggest that several cops deployed in Mianwali faced dismissal as a clip of the several cops enjoying a party with dancing girls and some wanted criminals at a police station went viral on social media.

The viral clip shows more than a dozen people sitting in a room while a drummer and a musician played music and two dancing girls were spotted shaking their legs while collecting money.

As the clip went viral, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui took action and dismissed at least 9 personnel.

It has been learned that clip doing rounds on the internet is around two weeks old but prompted action as social media users called out Punjab police high-ups.

This is however not the first of its kind of incident, as last year a SHO of Faisal Town, Lahore, and a female cop faced music after the video of two celebrating a birthday party with colleagues at the police station went viral. Station House Office Faisal Town Yasir Cheema and female sub-inspector Mehwish was removed from duty for celebrating a birthday party.

