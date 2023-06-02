Punjab police officers face action after dance party video goes viral

MIANWALI – Punjab Police again come under bad light as several cops face action after a dance party clip went viral and raised several eyebrows.

Media reports suggest that several cops deployed in Mianwali faced dismissal as a clip of the several cops enjoying a party with dancing girls and some wanted criminals at a police station went viral on social media.

The viral clip shows more than a dozen people sitting in a room while a drummer and a musician played music and two dancing girls were spotted shaking their legs while collecting money.

میانوالی میں پولیس اہلکاروں کو پارٹی کرنا مہنگا پڑ گیا ، آر پی او سرگودھا ریجن شارق کمال صدیقی نے 9 اہلکاروں کو نوکری سے برطرف کر دیا#pnn #pnnnews #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/26SXDzCdr5 — PNN News (@pnnnewspk) June 2, 2023

As the clip went viral, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui took action and dismissed at least 9 personnel.

It has been learned that clip doing rounds on the internet is around two weeks old but prompted action as social media users called out Punjab police high-ups.

This is however not the first of its kind of incident, as last year a SHO of Faisal Town, Lahore, and a female cop faced music after the video of two celebrating a birthday party with colleagues at the police station went viral. Station House Office Faisal Town Yasir Cheema and female sub-inspector Mehwish was removed from duty for celebrating a birthday party.