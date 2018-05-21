Punjab Police monthly magazine’ on the cards

Staff Reporter

To project a friendly image of the police, and promote police-public relations, Punjab Police would soon launch an official monthly magazine.

The IG office sources told media on Sunday that the magazine would help portray a public-friendly image of the police and act as a bridge between the police and the people. They said that the magazine would provide proper information about important facts about cases and their results. The 12-page magazine will provide current and former policemen and officers a forum to publish their literary.