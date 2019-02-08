Punjab police initiatives discussed

Salim Ahmed

Fazeel Asif, Head of Special Monitoring Unit for Chief Minister Punjab met with Inspector general Police Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi at central police office today.

IGP briefed him about all the initiatives taken in Punjab Police and told that the process of video monitoring of all SHOs has been started in order to provide timely justice to public and save their precious time and money.

IGP told that CCTV cameras have been installed in the offices of all SHOs of 36 districts across province and they have been made bound to remain in their office for minimum two hours for the public and with the help of these cameras the direct monitoring will be conducted from central police office.

On this occasion DIG IT Zulfiqar Hameed and DIG Discipline and Inspection Ahsan Younas were present, they briefed the Fazeel Asif in detail, regarding front desk, 8787 IGP Complaint cell, Police service centers and specially about working of Khidmat counters and provision of relief to public by these projects.

