Punjab police get transitory remand of Hassaan Niazi

Quetta/Lahore: Barrister Hassaan Niazi, the nephew of former prime minister Imran Khan, was handed over to Punjab police on one-day transitory remand by a district and sessions court in Quetta.

Hassaan Niazi, who is also Imran Khan’s focal person, was arrested by the Quetta police under Section 3 of the MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) late Saturday, hours after being granted bail.

During today’s hearing at the judicial magistrate’s court in Quetta, the PTI leader was summoned to the judge’s chamber and later given into Punjab police’s custody, who had sought his transitory remand to present him in a Lahore court.

The Punjab Home Department had made a request via a letter to the government of Balochistan for Niazi’s custody following his arrest last night.

The letter stated that Niazi had been booked in an attempted murder case registered in the Race Course precinct in Lahore. At this, the Balochistan government released orders for handing over Niazi to the Punjab police.

The Balochistan Home Department directed the police to fulfil all the legal requirements and make arrangements for foolproof security for the transfer of the PTI leader.

Hassaan Niazi was arrested for allegedly intimidating and obstructing a police officer from discharging their professional responsibilities.

The Ramna Police registered an FIR on the complaint of ASI Khuban Shah against him under Sections 34 (common intention), 186 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions), 324 (attempted murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 427 (mischief causing damage amounting to Rs50) and 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR alleged the police had tried to stop Niazi’s vehicle, but the driver tried to run them over. It said that upon being stopped, Niazi stepped out of the vehicle, verbally abused the police, and threatened to shoot them.