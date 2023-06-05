Punjab police chief says PTI’s Yasmin Rashid 41 calls during attack on Jinnah House

Lahore: After announcing that it would challenge the acquittal of PTI’s Dr Yasmin Rashid in the high court, IG Punjab police Dr Usman Anwar Sunday claimed that a total of 215 calls were made to incite the mob that attacked the Jinnah House in Lahore last month in reaction to the arrest of Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference at the Central Police Office (CPO) in Lahore, along with Lahore police chief Bilal Siddique Kamyana, SSP investigation Dr Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, and SSP Imran Kishwar, the IGP said that attacks on Lahore Corps Commander House and GHQ were “well-planned by the PTI leaders”.

Through a multimedia presentation, he claimed that a total of 215 calls were made. Out of them, 41 calls were made by Dr Yasmin Rashid, 75 by Mahmoodur Rasheed, 50 by Ijaz Chaudhry, 16 by Mian Aslam Iqbal, 23 by Murad Raas, and 10 calls by PTI leader Hammad Azhar.

He also showed videos pertaining to the presence of Dr Rashid and the statements of incitement on the occasion of the attack on the Corps Commander House.

It is important to note that an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore discharged Dr Yasmin Rashid from the Jinnah House attack case last Saturday as “no incriminating material is available on record to connect her with the commission of offence”.

However, the police chief said that they would challenge the ATC’s decision to release Dr Rashid and Hammad Azhar, saying police would present evidence that they had been making calls to protesters for attacks on the military installations.

Punjab Police to challenge court order to discharge Yasmin Rashid in Jinnah House attack case

According to him, 125 people have been detained and 708 people have been linked to the Jinnah House attack. Similarly, 170 individuals who attended the Jinnah House have been located through their WhatsApp groups.

According to the Punjab IGP, the process of identifying the suspects engaged in the incidents on May 9 is ongoing, and legal measures are being taken.