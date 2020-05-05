Punjab Police chase hoarders in Ramazan

The police teams, on the directions of Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastagir, in all the districts are strictly ensuring the implementation of instructions regarding containment of corona pandemic and violations of Hoarding Act, issued by Punjab government so that precious lives of the citizens may be saved. Likewise, police teams along with doctors are on the front line and taking steps under the supervision of DPOs to prevent from Corona virus besides taking legal actions against hoarders under hoarding act. Such callous hoarders are being arrested for selling equipments under undue profit.

According to the details, police teams, in operation stated from March 16, established 966 pickets where 224730 vehicles and 529635 motorcycles have been checked. On these police pickets among 1083843 checked citizens 667589 have been released on warning.

Security bonds have been taken from 45203 citizens, whereas 22108 citizens have been arrested by lodging 23882 FIRs in violation against section 144 and 25302 citizens have been released on bail whereas actions have been taken against 4162 shops and 238 restaurants. Likewise, 837 cases have been registered against hoarding and legal action has been taken against 1339 accused and 937 accused have been arrested whereas 402 released on bail.

In this regard, 762150 Kg wheat, 337765 Kg Sugar, 250801 Masks, 999 Sanitizers, 28 Medical Equipment and 153572 other food items have been recovered from the hoarders.

Since March 16, police teams provided awareness to 265356 citizens and also provided assistance 274830 citizens. During previous day, 966 pickets have been established where 4620 vehicles and 11994 motorcycles have been checked. On these police pickets, among 20559 checked citizens, 14894 citizens have been released on warning.

Security bonds have been taken from 633 citizens. 410 violators have been arrested whereas 170 accused have been released on bail. Collectively, 580 accused have been nominated in 310 registered FIRs whereas legal action has been taken against 143 shops and 02 restaurants.

Likewise, in action against hoarding act during previous 24 hours, 18 cases have been registered and legal action has been taken against 26 persons among them 24 person has been arrested whereas, 2 have been released on bail. Police teams during the duty provided Corona awareness to 5574 citizens and 1731 citizens have been provided assistance by police.

IG Shoaib Dastagir stressed upon regional and district police chiefs to speed up the actions against the violators of law and directed to continue the actions against those who do not follow the directions of government and also submit the progress report of crackdown to Central police office on daily basis. He further said that officers officials deputed in field should follow and ensure the precautionary measures of pandemic Corona virus and take steps along with other government departments to counter this virus and help out the citizens.