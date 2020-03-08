Punjab Police budget scaling up: Basharat

Law minister Punjab Raja Basharat has said “we cannot go to accountability without improving law and order situation.

Talking to media men here in Director General Public Relations (DGPR) Saturday he said Punjab government is bringing reforms in law enforcement agencies.

He told the journalists Punjab police have less resources than other countries police and within these less resources we cannot achieve better results.

PTI government is enhancing Punjab police budget, he added.

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that Punjab is implementing a rigorous monitoring mechanism along with giving Rs 48 billion in four phases to bring about a clear change in the attitude and performance of the police. He was addressing a press conference at DGPR on Saturday. Provincial Minister for Population Welfare Colonel (R) Hashim Dogar also accompanied him.

Raja Basharat said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, revolutionary changes have been initiated in the government departments and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved several steps to strengthen Punjab Police.

He said that in addition to more than ten thousand recruits, 500 new vehicles are being purchased for police stations and 68 new vehicles for petrol police, which can be used for official duty only.

The Minister said that the under construction of 49 police stations will be completed and activated while the construction of new buildings of 101 Police stations will be started after transferring state land to them. He said the investigation budget per murder is being increased from 525 to 30 thousand to improve the investigation process while outdated wireless systems and digital devices are being updated.

He said that by restoring the executive allowance of the police, their salaries are being brought in line with the PAS officers. Responding to questions from journalists, he said that the Punjab government was acting according to law to punish those responsible for the Model Town tragedy while the perpetrators of Sahiwal incident were also sentenced by the court though both parties reconciled at their own afterwards.