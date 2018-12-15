Punjab Police believes in religious harmony

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Police always believed in religious harmony and tried to protect the lives and properties of minorities particularly the Christian community. This is the reason that decision regarding arrangements of Bara Khana in honor of Christian officers / officials of Punjab Police has been decided in connection with the forthcoming Christmas day.

Inspector general Police Punjab in this regard issued a directive to all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to arrange special functions besides Bara Khana in their respective domains. IGP further directed the field officers to personally participate in Bara Khana and celebrate the Christmas activities and functions before 25th December.

