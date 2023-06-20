LAHORE – The Punjab police on Tuesday arrested Mumtaz Arain the main accused of human smuggling which led to a Greece boat accident.

The Punjab Police of Vehari district team arrested the accused, on the direction of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar. The mobile phone of Aslam, the other main suspect in the incident, has also been recovered from Arain. The spokesperson of Punjab Police says that important evidence including important documents, and mobile data have also been recovered from the accused.

The accused is being handed over to FIA for further investigation. Reports suggested that more than 300 Pakistanis were among those who died after a boat packed with migrants capsized off the coast of Greece last week.

The death toll in the disaster could top many hundred as witness accounts suggested that 400 to 750 people packed the fishing boat that sank about 50 miles (80km) from the southern Greek town of Pylos.

Greek authorities have said 104 survivors and 78 bodies of the dead were brought ashore in the immediate aftermath. Hopes were fading of finding any more people alive. Most of the people on board were from Egypt, Syria and Pakistan, Greek government officials have said.

According to a spokesperson from the Punjab Police, the Punjab Police Vihari team arrested the accused after 24 hours of tireless work. Moreover, crucial evidence including important documents and mobile data was also recovered from the accused, who will be handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation.

The Punjab IG said that everyone involved in the Greek boating incident would be arrested soon and that the Punjab Police is providing full support to the FIA and other agencies in arrests and investigations.

The culprits involved in the Greece boat tragedy will be arrested and severely punished, he added.

A day earlier, the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested at least two “key suspects” from Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin related to the Greece shipwreck and registered a first information report (FIR) against the human smugglers.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah assured that the government would take strict action regarding the Greek boat accident and that the investigation report would be submitted within a week by duly fixing responsibility on those involved in negligence.