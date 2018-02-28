Punjab police arrange follow up workshop

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Police arranged one day follow up workshop of 3rd retired IGPs conference to discuss the Police reforms and welfare aspects here in a local hotel.

Workshop was arranged by central police office’s welfare and finance branch in which retired IGPs Shoukat Jawed, Khawaja Khalid Farooq, Tehsin Shah, Altaf Gohar, Additional IG training and recruitment Punjab Tariq Masood Yaseen, Additional IG operations Amir Zulfiqar Khan, Additional IG logistics and procurement B.A Nasir and police officers and law enforcers of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtoon Khawah, Railway, Islamabad, Motorway, Azad Kashmir police , M Ghalib Bandesha (retired federal secretary) and other senior officers participated in different sessions of the workshop. In this workshop welfare issues, challenges and possible reforms have been discussed in detail.

In the start of workshop additional IG welfare and finance Punjab Muhammad Tahir has welcome to all participants and respectable guests and briefs them about the welfare programs for the officers and officials of Punjab police.

He told that an exemplary welfare package has been oriented for the family of the deceased who embraced martyrdom during duty. Likewise steps are being taken for serving officials and the heirs of officials who die in service will be provided all kinds of financial physical and educational facilities.

He further said that district level welfare branches have been established and health and blood screening tests have been conducted in all districts of province to asses health related issues of police personnel. In the light of these result health insurance program for the physical guidance and assistance of officials have been launched so that personnel may perform their duties diligently by getting rid of any pressure or worries.

Kamal ud Din Tipu general secretary of association of IGs, DIG Helena Saeed Iqbal of national police foundation and DIG welfare and finance Punjab Waseem Ahmed Sial have expressed their views and explained details to participants. All participants have discussed and given recommendations and proposals regarding welfare of police personnel with mutual consensus.

They gave suggestion about construction of educational institutions, up gradation of police vocational training schools.