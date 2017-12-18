Punjab plans to vaccinate 7m kids

Staff Reporter

Sehat Muhafiz polio eradication teams of the Health Department Punjab would visit house-to-house to vaccinate nearly seven million children less than five years in eight districts of Punjab in a campaign starting from Monday, Dec 18.

The Punjab Emergency Operations Centre has decided to hold polio eradication campaigns in Lahore, DG Khan, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rawalpindi, RY Khan and Sheikhupura, Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir said.

“All children of five years will be vaccinated in DG Khan, Lahore, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rawalpindi and RY Khan,” the minister said.

Kh Imran said: “The five-day drive is part of the government efforts to provide protection to children.”

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab Ali Jan Khan urged parents to vaccinate their children during the three-day campaign especially those who were guests.

Globally, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria are the three countries still having polio cases. Punjab is focusing on South Punjab districts as well as Rawalpindi and Lahore because of persistent positive environmental samples.

Punjab’s Emergency Operation Coordinator Dr Munir Ahmed said a recent polio case from Lodhran and persistent positive environmental samples were a cause of concern.

“Positive samples in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan and DG Khan and now a polio case in Lodhran highlighted the need to reach out to all children,” he said.