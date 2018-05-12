Punjab PDWP okays two development schemes worth Rs1955m

Lahore

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved two development schemes of Health & Education Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 1955.065 million.

The said schemes were approved in the 64th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2017-18 presided over by chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan here on Friday.

Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries concerned, Assistant Chief P&D Coordination-II Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included: Establishment of Gujranwala Medical College, Gujranwala (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 1291.610 million and Construction of Building for 14 Training Academies at the cost of Rs. 663.455 million.—INP