Punjab PDWP okays two development schemes worth Rs1955m

2

Lahore

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved two development schemes of Health & Education Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 1955.065 million.
The said schemes were approved in the 64th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2017-18 presided over by chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan here on Friday.
Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries concerned, Assistant Chief P&D Coordination-II Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.
The approved development schemes included: Establishment of Gujranwala Medical College, Gujranwala (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 1291.610 million and Construction of Building for 14 Training Academies at the cost of Rs. 663.455 million.—INP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR